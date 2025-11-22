Work began in February 2025 and is expected to last about two years. The project includes widening pavements, making crossings safer, two-way traffic zones, and flood improvements.
However, shortly after the diggers arrived retailers began to notice a drop in footfall.
Now, in an effort to encourage more people into Farnham town centre, three councils have clubbed together to introduce a fixed £1 flat fee for anyone using the car parks after 1pm Mondays to Thursdays.
The new reduced rate will come in on December 8 and runs until New Year’s Day to help all those getting ready for the Christmas festivities.
The plan is backed by Surrey County Council, Farnham Town Council, and Waverley Borough Council, and comes, the Conservatives said, after the county had planned to suspend on-street parking in the town.
Waverley Borough Council said the town centre works will deliver long-term benefits to traffic and shoppers but that it understood people’s frustrations with the project.
The near £40,000 cost of the new charges will be split equally between the three councils.
Waverley Borough Council portfolio holder for enforcement and regulatory services, Cllr Tony Fairclough said: “Christmas is a vital time for our high streets.
“This offer shows that Farnham is open for business and ready to welcome visitors.
“We’re proud to work with our partners to support the town during this period of change.”
The Conservatives are calling for more to be done and are pressing for the changes to be made permanent while the work is carried out.
If further joint funding can not be agreed the county council has said it would use its share of the money to suspend on-street parking in Farnham.
Farnham and Bordon MP, Gregory Stafford, said: “We have worked hard to secure this joint package because Farnham’s traders need practical support right now.
“I am also pleased that Surrey County Council will continue with its plans to suspend on-street charges once the next phase of works begins on the borough.”
Cllr Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council, said: “Our priority is to support Farnham through a challenging period.
“This package will make it easier for people to visit the town, support local businesses and keep the high street thriving.
“We will keep working with partners to minimise disruption from the roadworks.”
