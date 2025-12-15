The work, which bears a tag associated with the nationally known street artist Hendog, appeared last week on the wall of Antelope House in Church Passage, between West Street and St Andrew’s churchyard. However, it has not been confirmed that the piece was created by the artist.
Hendog, who has previously described himself as a ‘professional vandal’, is known for work that appears on walls, fences and buildings across Hampshire, often without permission.
The image, titled The Pursuit of Excellence, depicts a young girl in a tutu practising ballet steps.
The artist’s identity is a closely guarded secret, and his work often features whimsical but striking imagery, frequently involving children or bears.
