Hampshire County Council has been praised by the Home Office for how well it is carrying out its duties to prevent extremism and terrorism.
Officials said the council is not only meeting national requirements but, in some areas, “exceeding” the expectations.
This comes in a year marked by heightened national tensions, more protests, and the UK’s terrorism threat level remaining “substantial,” meaning an attack is likely.
According to the council’s 2025 Prevent report, Home Office reviewers found no areas of concern.
Instead, they highlighted the county’s strong leadership and the effective work of the Prevent Delivery Group, the Partnership Board and the Channel Panel, a team that brings together police, health, education and safeguarding professionals to support people at risk of radicalisation.
At a cabinet meeting on December 9, Jason Brandon, Deputy Director of Adults’ Health and Care, said conflicts such as Israel–Palestine and Ukraine have led to “increased hate crime, extremist narratives and online radicalisation”.
He said Hampshire’s strong performance reflects careful planning and up-to-date risk assessments, which help the council focus on people most at risk of being drawn into extreme violence or ideology.
He added that the Home Office’s positive review confirms Hampshire’s “robust” partnership work to keep communities safe.
Cllr Steve Forster said the although the UK remains under threat, residents should take reassurance from the Home Office’s findings.
Cllr Forster said: “It would be a concern, but it is reassuring to see the Home Office giving us such a warm report over the issue of radicalisation and extremism.”
The report also notes that the national picture remains tense. Over the past year, the UK has seen many far-right and anti-immigration protests, as well as demonstrations linked to Palestine Action.
Hampshire has seen its own protests in Southampton, Portsmouth,. Basingstoke, Farnborough and Waterlooville.
Some nearby areas have experienced more serious incidents, including violence and arson.
