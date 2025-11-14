Young people will soon find it easier to volunteer on heritage railways, including the Watercress Line, after the Government agreed to amend its Employment Rights Bill.
The change follows a campaign led by the Watercress Line and other heritage operators, taken up by East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds and members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Heritage Rail. The line, which runs between Alresford and Alton, has argued for years that outdated legislation created uncertainty over whether under-16s could volunteer.
During the Bill’s passage through the House of Lords, peers proposed overturning part of the Employment of Women, Young Persons and Children Act 1920, which made it unlawful for under-16s to work in certain sectors. Ministers initially maintained the Act did not prevent volunteering and that no amendment was needed.
Following further representations – including a plea by Mr Hinds during the debate and in later correspondence – the Government has agreed to update the Bill to explicitly exempt youth volunteers on heritage railways from the 1920 Act, ending years of legal doubt.
Mr Hinds said: “The legal questions over the 1920 Act created real uncertainty for heritage railways wanting to inspire and involve young people in their work.
“The Government’s decision to clarify the law is a fantastic victory for everyone who has campaigned for this change, including our very own Watercress Line, which can now offer a range of volunteering opportunities to young heritage rail enthusiasts.
“Whilst there is much else in this Bill that I have been arguing against, this will be one provision I warmly welcome.”
Rebecca Dalley, chief executive of the Watercress Line, welcomed the decision, saying it will help the railway “continue to inspire future generations in preserving our transport heritage”.
The Bill is now in its final stages, with Lords consideration of Commons amendments expected next week and Royal Assent likely to follow shortly afterwards.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.