Alton Art Society
The Alton Art Society hosted its annual art exhibition at the Alton Assembly Rooms from October 11 to 19.
The children’s exhibition is always a popular draw and this year, the society’s centenary, the quality and variety of the artwork continued to astound visitors.
The pieces displayed included bright collaborative creations by local pre-schools, which are rightly proud of their work for it created an impressive visual impact.
Children from Reception to Key Stage 3 produced a wide range of hand-made creativity, which was great to see in this ever-increasingly digital world.
The progression of skills was evident through the exhibition, with careful handling of a variety of different media in imaginative and inspiring ways.
The public voted for the John Hearn Award for best in show, which was won by Tasha with a thought- provoking portrait painting. Other prizes of gift vouchers, to be used for art resources at the Alternative Packaging Art shop in Alton, were supplied by Alton’s new Hartford Care home in Winchester Road.
Winners attended an awards ceremony on October 18 at which they were given an additional prize provided by Alton Lions Club to celebrate the art society’s centenary.
Petersfield Golf Club
Petersfield Golf Club is holding a coffee morning and Christmas Fair in aid of Dementia Friendly Petersfield on November 5 from 9am to 3pm.
Stalls will include nearly new, cakes, pickles, jewellery and handbags. Lunch and refreshments will be available. The club is in Tankerdale Lane off the southbound A3.
Bake, Natter & Roll Farnham WI
On October 16 the members of Bake, Natter and Roll Farnham WI wore pink to support the charity Breast Cancer Now.
Initially members had a discussion with Farnham town and Waverley borough councillors Matthew Brown, Mark Merryweather, Richard Steijger and Theresa Meredith Hardy.
The topic was parking in central Farnham. The members were rancorous in regards to the price of the central car parks and poor lighting in some of the other Farnham car parks. Cllr Brown said the members gave them “food for thought”.
Members then enjoyed a talk from Malcolm Wells, with stories about his life as an Army musician and medic, his time with Canine Partners and being made an MBE.
Having refuelled on pink cakes and bakes created by Gill A, members welcomed Becky Cox and Laura Sweetman from disability charity Challengers, who said thanks for a Bake, Natter and Roll donation. Members were delighted to hear it will help the charity.
Bake, Natter and Roll’s annual general meeting, followed by Christmas crafting, will be on November 20, at 7.45pm for an 8pm start, in the Small Hall at the Spire Church in Farnham. For more information email [email protected]
There was a closely contested target bowls competition, and that was eventually won by Chris Banks.
North Hampshire National Trust Centre
A group from the North Hampshire National Trust Centre visited The Wakes in Selborne, home of pioneering naturalist Gilbert White, who lived from 1720 to 1793.
The museum also houses collections devoted to polar explorer Lawrence Oates and his naturalist uncle Frank Oates.
An excellent guide started the Gilbert White tour by describing his life and work in Selborne as the local vicar and an observer of wildlife in and around the village.
His book The Natural History and Antiquities of Selborne was published in 1789 and remains the fourth longest constantly-in-print book in the English language.
His observations included the first description of the harvest mouse, the soil enhancing properties of the earth worm, the lives of swallows, martins and house-martins, and the peregrinations of Timothy the tortoise.
Gilbert’s house, The Wakes, was the original Selborne vicarage and is larger than in his day - but care has been taken to preserve as much of the original structure as possible.
It houses a surprisingly large collection of portraits of his family, though the only impression of Gilbert himself is a sketch done by a fellow university student. There are a number of original furnishings and bed hangings, and an enormous collection of different editions of his Natural History of Selborne.
Despite miserable weather members wandered round the extensive gardens, which are being revamped to their original form. Many members expect to return to enjoy the gardens in more clement conditions.
The North Hampshire National Trust Centre hosted a successful recruitment event at The Vyne, combining a cream tea with a special ‘Regency Tour’ of the property guided by volunteers.
The tour highlighted the house’s two-part history. The Vyne was originally built as a vast Tudor palace by William Sandys, Lord Chamberlain to Henry VIII, and was large enough to host the King, Catherine of Aragon, and Anne Boleyn. The Tudor Chapel and the Long Gallery survive from this era.
The house was radically changed in the 17th century when it was acquired by Challenor Chute, a lawyer and later Speaker of the House of Commons. He demolished much of the Tudor structure and added a classical portico, giving the house its Georgian look. A later Chute added the grand Palladian staircase.
The property was a local social hub and was frequently visited by novelist Jane Austen during the Regency period.
The recruitment event attracted 17 new members. The North Hampshire National Trust Centre, with nearly 300 supporters, runs monthly events - winter talks and summer outings - and donates surplus funds to the National Trust for projects, primarily at The Vyne.
Annual membership usually costs £8 per person or £13 for couples, but it is being offered at half price until the end of the financial year. To join visit nhntc.com
Haslemere Morning WI
Haslemere Morning WI welcomed two new members at its October meeting.
The recent beetle drive added to funds and was most enjoyable. The monthly walk was on Ludshott Common.
Chairman Nancy Walker asked that members look out suitable Christmas gifts for children and adults to be distributed by the charity I Chose Freedom, which supports abused families.
Chris Green, a volunteer for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, was the speaker. This independent service started in Kent in 1989 and later incorporated the other two counties.
It deals with up to 5,000 calls to 999 each day. The fleet extends to three helicopters, each one staffed with two pilots, a doctor and a paramedic. The last two are NHS-trained and experienced in many different disciplines, saving lives when every second is critical.
They carry four units of O negative blood, plasma, defibrillators and equipment to cover most minor surgical procedures. Based at Redhill Airfield, they can reach anywhere within 25 minutes. There are four cars which take over if weather prevents flying. The Surrey helicopter usually takes patients to St George’s Hospital in Tooting.
The NHS covers ten per cent of the service’s costs but it receives nothing from the government. It relies on public donations, lotteries, raffles, legacies, donations from trusts, foundations and corporates, and community fundraising events.
It was an inspiring insight into a vital service. Members asked questions, took away leaflets and contributed to the collection tin.
Fay Foster
Bramshott & Liphook Arts & Crafts Society
The Bramshott & Liphook Arts & Crafts Society held its annual exhibition at the Millennium Centre in Liphook in October.
Despite rain more than 650 people saw the work of 39 local artists displaying 226 pieces of art and craft.
Once again Bohunt School provided an inspiring display of photographic work by its Year 11 pupils.
There were greetings cards, crafts and pieces of affordable art - under £20 - for sale. Most visitors appeared to finish their visit with a trip to the tea room, where there was a delicious array of home-made cakes to be enjoyed with tea or coffee.
Members let visitors ask questions while they demonstrated techniques including pastel landscapes, painting with an iPad, hydrangeas in watercolour, icon painting and an owl in acrylic and watercolour pencils.
Eight awards were given, including the Visitors Vote Award for Framed Art going to Andy Tubbs for his painting A Cold Day in Lincoln and the Visitors Vote Award for Craft to John Winchester for Looking for Lunch.
The society’s next event will be a demonstration on November 13 when president Andy Tubbs will talk about Painting with an iPad.
Andy paints land and seascapes. In the demonstration Andy will explain how he has developed the process of using an iPad to produce artwork on canvas, from getting an image on the screen to a finished painting.
He will explain what is involved and the equipment needed before demonstrating how to produce a painting of tulips.
Demonstrations are held in The Canada Room at the Millennium Centre in Ontario Way, Liphook, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. They are free to members and £5 for non-members.
Anyone joining now will have membership until December 31, 2026. Membership costs £30, or £15 for those aged 16 to 25. To join visit https://www.liphookartsandcrafts.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.