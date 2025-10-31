New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Chameleon Cuisine at Stanshire House, Shackleford Road, Elstead, Godalming; rated on October 22

• Rated 5: Cafe on the Park at The Cafe On The Park, Dunsfold Park, Stovolds Hill, Cranleigh; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Hindhead Golf Club at Churt Road, Hindhead, Surrey; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: The Tern Café at Tern Cafe, Frensham Little Pond, Grange Road, Tilford; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Tavola Di Famiglia at 4-5 Town Hall Buildings, The Borough, Farnham, Surrey; rated on October 15

• Rated 5: The Hub at Beacon Hill United Reformed Church, Churt Road, Hindhead, Surrey; rated on October 15

• Rated 5: La Verna at Ladywell Convent, Ashstead Lane, Godalming, Surrey; rated on October 14

• Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 67-68 Castle Street, Farnham, Surrey; rated on October 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The White Horse Hotel at The White Horse, 22 High Street, Haslemere, Surrey; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: The Crown Inn at The Green, Chiddingfold, Godalming, Surrey; rated on October 18

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Kingfish Fish & Chip Shop at 5 Station Hill, Farnham, Surrey; rated on October 22

• Rated 5: Farnham Town Football Club at Football Ground And Buildings, Monkton Lane, Farnham, Surrey; rated on October 18