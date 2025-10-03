A Farnham man has completed his 100th marathon, a milestone seven years in the making.

Matthew was born with bilateral twisted femurs, a condition that affects the alignment of both thighs. As a child, he underwent treatment to correct the condition — a process that left him with permanent scars.

After the treatment, doctors were unsure how well he would be able to walk again. Running seemed out of the question.

But Matthew had other plans. What began as physical therapy during his recovery gradually became a lifelong passion. He started running short distances, then built up to longer ones, eventually taking on his first marathon at the age of 48 in 2018.

Since then, Matthew has not stopped running. He has averaged a marathon roughly every 25 days over the past seven years — a remarkable record by any measure.

Matthew said: “Running has given me the freedom I never thought I’d have. Each race is a reminder that I can keep going.”

Earlier this month, he completed his 100th marathon on the Walton-on-Thames circular route. For Matthew, the achievement was about far more than personal endurance. It was a statement that pain does not have to limit joy.

Matthew’s mum, Aly Buckle, said: “His first marathon was a massive challenge, but it lit a fire in him that hasn’t gone out since that first race. He has run marathons in all kinds of weather, across all kinds of terrain and often with discomfort that would stop most people in their tracks.

“As his parent, I’ve watched him fight to walk, then train to run — and now I watch him fly past finish lines with a smile that says more than words ever could.

“This 100th marathon isn’t the end of Matthew’s journey. If I know him, it’s just another milestone. He’s already looking toward the next challenge, and we’ll be cheering him on all the way.”