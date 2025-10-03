Matthew was born with bilateral twisted femurs, a condition that affects the alignment of both thighs. As a child, he underwent treatment to correct the condition — a process that left him with permanent scars.
After the treatment, doctors were unsure how well he would be able to walk again. Running seemed out of the question.
But Matthew had other plans. What began as physical therapy during his recovery gradually became a lifelong passion. He started running short distances, then built up to longer ones, eventually taking on his first marathon at the age of 48 in 2018.
Since then, Matthew has not stopped running. He has averaged a marathon roughly every 25 days over the past seven years — a remarkable record by any measure.
Matthew said: “Running has given me the freedom I never thought I’d have. Each race is a reminder that I can keep going.”
Earlier this month, he completed his 100th marathon on the Walton-on-Thames circular route. For Matthew, the achievement was about far more than personal endurance. It was a statement that pain does not have to limit joy.
“As his parent, I’ve watched him fight to walk, then train to run — and now I watch him fly past finish lines with a smile that says more than words ever could.
“This 100th marathon isn’t the end of Matthew’s journey. If I know him, it’s just another milestone. He’s already looking toward the next challenge, and we’ll be cheering him on all the way.”
