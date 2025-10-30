The results were announced at a ceremony at RHS Wisley, where Farnham Town Council and its community partners celebrated five gold awards and several special commendations recognising the town’s long-term commitment to sustainability and civic pride.
Farnham took home: • Gold and Best in Category for the town centre • Gold and Best in Category for Hale Cemetery • Gold and Champion of Champions for Badshot Lea Cemetery • Gold for Gostrey Meadow • Gold for West Street Cemetery
In addition, Badshot Lea Bloomers, The Bourne Conservation Group and space2grow were all rated Outstanding in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category, which honours grassroots community projects.
Cllr Mat Brown, lead member for environment, praised the results as a collective achievement.
He said: “Farnham in Bloom has always been about more than growing flowers – it’s about growing a community that takes pride in and cares for our shared environment.
“Every volunteer who picks up litter or lends a hand with potting on plug plants, every pupil who plants a seed or a bulb, every business that sponsors a basket – they’re all part of the ecosystem that keeps Farnham blooming.
“This year’s results are a fantastic tribute to everyone who has contributed to making our town greener and more sustainable and I thank each and every one of you.”
Farnham in Bloom is led by Farnham Town Council and supported by residents, schools, community groups and local businesses. Together they deliver projects ranging from wildlife-friendly planting and pollinator trails to litter reduction and environmental education.
The town is no stranger to success. Farnham has regularly won gold in previous years, including recognition as Best in Region and multiple category winners since first entering the competition more than a decade ago.
The South and South East in Bloom Awards celebrate communities that go beyond beautification to promote environmental stewardship and civic pride. Farnham’s latest five golds reaffirm its standing as one of the region’s leading green towns.
