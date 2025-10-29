Chris Tuckwell, president of Phyllis Tuckwell and son of founders Sir Edward and Phyllis Tuckwell, attended the ceremony with his wife Philippa and their children, Michael and Helen.
They were joined by chief executive Sarah Church, chair of trustees Dr Robert Laing, former chair Allan Smith and his wife Angela, and members of the charity’s senior leadership team.
“The foundation stone is a wonderful and fitting tribute to the Tuckwell family, recognising their role in establishing our hospice care charity and supporting its ongoing work,” said Ms Church.
“As the new hospice nears completion, we reflect on how Sir Edward and Yvonne Dale’s vision for a place where local terminally ill patients could be cared for first became a reality, and how our care has developed over the years.
“We thank Chris for his involvement since Sir Edward’s death, as chair of the board and now as president, and look forward to the next phase in our journey.”
The hospice will feature an 18-bed in-patient unit for those needing symptom management or end-of-life care, along with living well and rehabilitation suites for support programmes, therapy sessions and carers’ groups.
Private rooms will provide space for counselling and individual appointments, and the building will also serve as a base for Phyllis Tuckwell’s Hospice at Home team, who care for patients in their own homes and in care homes.
Due to open in spring 2026, the new facility will enable Phyllis Tuckwell to expand its specialist palliative and end-of-life care to more people across West Surrey and north-east Hampshire.
The foundation stone is positioned midway up the wall at the hospice entrance and will be visible to all visitors entering and leaving the building.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.