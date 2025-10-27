Willmer House in Farnham has been allowed to fall into disrepair following years of underspend but Waverley Borough Council is shelling out £1.4m to stop the grade one listed building from collapsing – and to turn it into a cultural bedrock.
The funding was agreed at the October meeting of the full council. Addressing the committee was Cllr Kika Mirylees.
She said the council recognised “the importance of the heritage of this Grade I listed building, not only to the borough but especially to Farnham.
“We understand its importance on a national scale, rare as it is.”
She added: “Sitting as Wilmer House does in Farnham with international status as an arts and crafts town, making the museum the first and only craft museum in the UK seems to be the way forward.
“What benefit is a museum to our society and sense of place? A recent survey showed that 80 percent of people thought it very important.
“Tourists come to the UK predominantly for our heritage sites, our history which as a nation we have managed to preserve.
“People are fascinated to see how we once lived.
“There is so much we can do to commercialise and reinvigorate the museum so that it can financially stand alone.
“I hope the museum becomes a major attraction for those interested in the arts and crafts, providing workshops for people interested in renovation skills, a place to have a wedding, a gallery for artists, interesting exhibitions, a cafe and yet more.”
Cllr Mirylees said that not every project has to be assessed solely on money but also how benefited society.
Concerns were raised over the increasing costs of the project with Cllr Jane Austin, leader of the Conservative Group, saying that it was the third time in two years the project has come back for more money.
The council however is slightly hamstrung over the issue as it has a legal duty to maintain Grade 1 listed buildings it owns.
It must also preserve the building’s special architectural and historical interest by obtaining listed building consent for works and use appropriate materials and specialist trade people.
In this case, it was not until the walls were stripped back that the true state of decay was known – to the extent that it was a “miracle” the roof was still standing.
Cllr George Hesse (Farnham Residents: Farnham Castle) said: “Even a structural engineer would not have known all the rotted timbers that were concealed by rendered parapets and until they were stripped by nobody knew they were rotten and the roof was supported on virtually nothing”
“It’s a miracle that the roof hasn’t fallen in, it’s that serious.
“We will achieve a first class asset for the council. It will be our asset and the town will benefit and the people of the town, it will be brilliant.”
