Waverley Borough Council will trial a new parking initiative designed to encourage longer visits and increased spending in local shops, cafés and restaurants.
Running from 1pm to 10pm, the offer forms part of a wider strategy to support local businesses and attract more shoppers and diners to town centres.
Cllr Tony Fairclough, Waverley Borough Council portfolio holder for enforcement and regulatory services, said: "We know that simply increasing footfall isn't enough – what matters is encouraging people to stay longer and spend more in our fantastic independent shops, cafés, pubs, and restaurants.
"This new 'Pay One, Stay Two' offer is a smart, targeted way to do just that. By working closely with our local BID organisations, we're making sure this initiative is tailored to the needs of our communities and businesses."
The scheme has been made possible by a £250,000 investment in new contactless ticket machines, allowing the council to run tactical promotional offers.
Cllr Liz Townsend, BEM, portfolio holder for planning and economic development, said: "Introducing two hours of parking for the price of one on Wednesday afternoons is a clear demonstration of our ongoing commitment to supporting our town and village centres. This initiative complements our broader suite of support measures, including free business advice, promotional online content, business spotlights, and regular engagement with our BID managers and Chambers of Commerce, all aimed at fostering a thriving local economy."
Waverley Borough Council will also offer free parking after 2pm on selected dates:
- Godalming – Thursday, October 31
- Farnham – Thursday, November 27
- Haslemere – Thursday, December 11
- Cranleigh – Tuesday, December 23
For more information on business advice and support in Waverley, visit the council’s business website, Welcome to Waverley for Business.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.