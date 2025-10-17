The council said the upgrades would make payments “faster, easier and more reliable, with multiple convenient payment options to suit everyone”.
A spokesperson said: “The first machines have been installed and will be carried out in phases across all council-run car parks. There may be signs to give guidance during this period, but we’ll keep any disruption to a minimum.
“The upgrade will introduce modern, user-friendly machines offering multiple payment options, including contactless card payments and mobile methods. Importantly, at least one machine in each car park will continue to accept cash, ensuring accessibility for all users.”
The installation process is expected to be swift, with minimal disruption. Temporary signage and on-site support will guide drivers during the transition.
Cllr Tony Fairclough, portfolio holder for enforcement and regulatory services, said: “This upgrade is part of our commitment to improving everyday services for residents. The new machines will make parking quicker and easier, and we’ve ensured that cash options remain available to support those who prefer traditional payment methods.”
Cllr Liz Townsend, portfolio holder for planning and economic development, added: “This upgrade is a significant step towards enhancing the convenience and accessibility of our town and village centres. By introducing modern payment options, we are improving the parking experience for everyone and also supporting our local businesses by encouraging more visitors to our high streets.”
For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.waverley.gov.uk/services/parking/car-parks.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.