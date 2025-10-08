Free parking at Brightwells Yard car park will end on Monday, October 13, following a change in management.
Surrey County Council (SCC), which owns the site, has handed over responsibility for the car park to Waverley Borough Council (WBC), which already operates several other car parks in the town.
From October 13, WBC will introduce parking charges in line with its standard arrangements.
The car park has been closed since September 8 for relining and layout improvements ahead of the transfer.
A county council spokesperson said: “Surrey County Council would like to thank all users and tenants for their cooperation and understanding.
“We hope everyone has appreciated the period of free parking provided while works were being completed and prior to this handover.
“Further information about parking arrangements will be available from Waverley Borough Council following the transfer.”
Brightwells Yard car park has been free to use for almost a year, after its Christmas 2024 free-parking offer was extended until the recent closure for improvement works.
