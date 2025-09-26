My own opinion is that ATC should make every effort to retain the weir and the footprint of Kings Pond largely as it is today. Much was said in the meeting about improved biodiversity associated with taking the pond offline, but such biodiversity should be present in abundance in the water meadows and the open cut channel that forms most of the course of the river through the town. Kings Pond is different and should be retained to be enjoyed for what it is (or rather what it can be if properly cared for); one or two small ponds and wetlands will be no substitute. I think that the people of Alton will not thank ATC for destroying a resource that is every bit as important to the public as it is to wildlife.