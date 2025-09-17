It’s a gaping hole in the heart of Farnham: a wasteland that could be a prized asset for townspeople and visitors alike.
And we’re getting fed up with it.
In this week’s Herald we’re calling on Homes England, councillors and everyone involved in the desolation that is Woolmead to bang their heads together to do something, anything, with this eyesore.
We’re making this plea because it’s been seven years since its previous 1960s incarnation was knocked down.
It’s also been nearly a year since the site went on the market with would-be buyers having until mid-January to place their bids. But while offers were made, the pen wasn’t put to paper and now the process starts all over again.
“It is a shame to see progress stalled and little progress made with the Woolmead site,” said Richard Hunt, chair of the Farnham Society, in sharing our view.
Over the last couple of months we’ve been speaking to people over what they would like to replace this gaping hole in the heart of Farnham.
He said: “East Street desperately needs sprucing up – how about creating a beautiful open space that can complement this town to the fullest?
“It could be a landscaped area for weekly market events. You go to market towns in France and they have beautiful open spaces where people can engage, so why can’t we have the same in Farnham?”
It’s just an idea, but what do you think, Farnham? We guess it’s watch this space. More on page 5.
