Farnham could be forced to wait until 2028 before redevelopment work finally begins on the Woolmead site — almost a decade after the landmark town centre block was demolished.
Homes England has confirmed the site will be re-marketed at the end of September after a deal with a previous developer fell through.
A new partner is not expected to be secured until March 2026, and officials admit that further planning approvals are likely to be required.
That could push construction back another 18 to 24 months, meaning the earliest realistic start date is late 2027 or early 2028.
Town councillor and former mayor Cllr Brodie Mauluka believed it was “absolutely unacceptable that nothing has been done in all these years”.
He said: “When they demolished it, they should have made it so something had to have begun being built six months after it was taken down.
“It has been left an absolute eyesore for the town, but we are bound to get some progress soon and hopefully we can do something to make it much better than what has been left for the last decade.”
The Woolmead has been a point of contention for years. The original 1960s-built complex of shops and offices had become increasingly unpopular before it was knocked down in 2018.
Since then, it has remained a barren demolition site at the eastern gateway to Farnham.
In November 2024, the land was put up for sale by Savills, with the sales contract stating: “The primary objective is to expedite the disposal process and aim for completion by the end of the year in order to meet Public Land for Housing (PLHC) targets.”
Almost a year later, that objective has not been met.
The developer originally selected was unable to proceed due to what Homes England described as “internal issues,” leaving the site in limbo.
Councillors argue that high land prices and strong demand for housing mean Farnham is “a victim of its own success.”
While new estates are being built across the town, a prime central site with planning consent for homes and retail space remains untouched.
A spokesperson for Homes England said: “We purchased Woolmead in Farnham through our Brownfield Infrastructure Land (BIL) Programme, with planning permission for 138 new homes and over 4,000 square metres of commercial space.
“We’re currently considering options for the delivery of the site, including seeking a new planning consent, and we remain in contact with the market and prospective partners on how best to take the site forward.
“We continue to manage the site to ensure it remains safe, secure, and in a stable condition whilst longer-term plans for the site evolve.”
In the meantime, Farnham Town Council is exploring ways to improve the appearance of the site, which many traders and residents describe as an “eyesore.”
Options being discussed include murals and artwork celebrating the town’s status as England’s first World Craft Town.
Residents were promised swift redevelopment, but shifting market conditions and failed deals have left the land vacant.
