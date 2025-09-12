Get ready for a first class evening of entertainment in Farnham as a group of golden girls and boys is going back to school for a milestone performance.
The Farnham Brass Band will give a lesson in musical excellence next month as they’re performing at Weydon School as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.
And they’re confident of blowing their audience away with their landmark 2pm show in The Medici Theatre on Saturday, October 11.
The band was founded by Les Graham in 1975 and started at Wrecclesham Youth Centre before being sponsored by Crosby Doors in West Street in 1978.
They moved in successive decades to The Maltings, the WRVS base at The Gostrey Club, the Rural Life Centre in Tilford and finally to the Tilford Hall, where they rehearse on Monday evenings almost every week of the year.
The band plays a range of styles of music from hymn tunes to show and film scores, military marches and original band music.
“We enjoy putting on more formal concerts at Christmas as well as playing all over the area to Christmas shoppers, often in support of local charities such as Step by Step,” said Farnham Brass Band member, Roz Forsyth.
“This year we have started a new training band at Leverton Hall, Wrecclesham, on Friday evenings in term time, with the generous support of St Peter’s Church.”
“We are keen to promote brass playing to young and old and we start weekly rehearsals with a ‘slow session’ to take beginners as a small group before the main band practice.
Things got a bit steamy earlier this month as their golden anniversary celebrations included a performance on the Old Kiln Light Railway at the Rural Life Centre.
They played some music while riding the train, while member David Churchill even hand-crafted a traditional “headboard” to mount the front of the engine.
“The result looked great,” said fellow member, Chris Wren, in further inviting fans to attend their forthcoming anniversary concert at Weydon School.
The brass band are something of a Farnham institution and regularly perform at village fetes and sporting events around the town and borough.
These have included Music at the Meadow, the Remembrance Day Service by Hale War Memorial and the Light up a Life for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice at Guildford Cathedral.
The band has been further afield too, with concerts in West Germany and Switzerland in the 1980s and 90s. For many years it supported Petworth Concert Band at international polo matches at Cowdray Park, and in return welcomed players from Petworth to join the band in leading the procession at Farnham Carnival.
“Farnham Town Council has been very generous in awarding us community grants several times,” added Roz.
“One of our most proud acquisitions recently was the splendid bass drum decorated with our insignia and carried in front of the band at Farnham Carnival.”
Tickets for the concert are £5 for adults. Under 18s get in free but will need tickets, available from www.farnhambrassband.org.uk
