Graham Thorpe’s father has spoken of the “tremendous honour” of seeing his son remembered in his hometown with the naming of Graham Thorpe Drive.
Geoff Thorpe told the Herald: “On behalf of my family I would like to express our gratitude to Farnham and Waverley Council and David Gill of Farnham Sports Council for their support in the naming of ‘Graham Thorpe Drive’ at the entrance to Farnham Park adjacent to Farnham Cricket Club’s Ground.
“It is a tremendous honour for his memory to be acknowledged in this way for his sporting achievement. A Farnham born and bred man whose life was tragically cut short by anxiety and depression.”
The road, which leads from Folly Hill into the Farnham Park car park, was chosen for its proximity to Farnham Cricket Club, where Graham played his youth cricket before going on to represent Surrey and England as one of the country’s finest batsmen.
Farnham Town Mayor Cllr George Murray said: “We came up with a few names but Graham Thorpe Drive was the best as ‘Drive’ is a cricketing term. Thorpe and his family are very supported and respected in the town and the town council are delighted to be able to honour him in this way.”
Farnham Sports Council Chair David Gill added: “Graham Thorpe is a genuine cricket legend and deserves a legacy in Farnham like other sporting greats in the town such as Silver Billy, Mike Hawthorn and Jonny Wilkinson.
“I’m delighted for the family and for Farnham to have Graham Thorpe honoured in this way and a great thanks goes to Waverley Borough Council and Farnham Town Council for making this happen.”
Thorpe passed away on August 4, 2024, aged 55, with his death sending shockwaves through Farnham and the wider cricketing world.
His legacy was also marked at The Oval on August 1, the second day of the England–India Test and what would have been his 56th birthday.
A Day for Thorpey saw fans don white headbands designed by his wife Amanda and daughters Kitty and Emma – echoing his trademark look at the crease – with proceeds going to the mental health charity Mind.
