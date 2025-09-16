Liphook’s former post office now houses architectural firm Stedman Blower, which will host its 130th birthday party there on September 18.
Friends and clients will gather to admire sketches from the archive and stroll through the beautifully restored 450-year-old building in The Square.
Stedman Blower was founded in 1895 by Arthur Stedman and is still a family-run business, now led by Damien Blower. Its new offices have been in the family since 1910.
The Blower Foundation, established by Damien 25 years ago, has an archive of thousands of projects dating back to 1895.
Among its most notable associations is with Sir Edwin Lutyens, with whom Leonard Stedman trained before taking over his father’s practice.
The foundation has partnered with Google Art and Culture to put these stories online.
Recent filmed interviews with Michael and Damien Blower are in the foundation’s archive.
Michael said of the years to come: “If we operate not only efficiently but with a genuine interest in our environment - something we’ve always shown enthusiasm for - then I think we’ll be alright.”
He urged the next generation: “Keep at it. Hold to standards. Don’t go pulling buildings down, there’s too much of that. Always look for an alternative.”
Damien added: “I’ll never retire, I love what I do. I have a young, enthusiastic team, and there is every reason for them to carry our work forward for the next 40 years.
“Our task now is to digitise the remaining archive of 3,000 projects by the end of the year, creating an extraordinary legacy, even as we embrace new technologies like artificial intelligence to build great buildings.”
Damien looked forward as well as back over 130 years.
He said: “Stedman Blower’s story is not one of nostalgia, but of invigorated continuity. The past isn’t something to preserve behind glass - it’s the beginning of what comes next.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.