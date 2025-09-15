A mum is taking legal action after her three-year-old daughter died from sepsis following a delay in treatment at a "manic" A&E where she was told the symptoms were "probably just a virus".
Little Penny Stevens passed away following a "missed opportunity" to refer her for urgent assessment - despite her displaying tell-tale signs of the life-threatening condition.
The youngster had been taken to A&E at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester by her concerned 41-year-old mum Jemma Graham.
Teacher Jemma was worried about her daughter’s chesty cough, vomiting and rash and was advised by NHS 111 to take her to hospital.
Upon arrival, they found the "clearly overwhelmed" A&E department was struggling to cope and were told Penny might not be seen for several hours.
Penny, who also had a high temperature as well as a raised heart and respiratory rate, should have been triaged within 15 minutes of attending hospital.
But medics incorrectly recorded ‘no’ as to whether Penny was sleepy, lethargic or irritable, despite having to be held by her mum.
Jemma said she took her daughter home concerned by the long wait but Penny’s condition deteriorated overnight.
She called 999 in the early hours of the next day and Penny was taken by ambulance to hospital, but suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after arrival.
Despite attempts to resuscitate Penny lasting 80 minutes, she died of Group A Strep sepsis.
A report has now found a sepsis screening tool completed during an initial assessment “recorded signs that should have triggered an urgent sepsis review".
The Patient Safety Investigation Report by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said: “The opportunity for escalating for an urgent sepsis assessment was missed."
Jemma has now instructed medical negligence lawyers to launch legal action against the trust following the tragedy in December 2022.
Jemma said: "Penny was bright, funny, and full of joy.
"We took her to hospital on the advice of NHS 111 after she became poorly, but the department was clearly overwhelmed.
“I was told she was probably suffering from a virus and, as to me the staff didn’t seem concerned that there was anything more sinister going on.
"I made the decision to take her home rather than keeping her waiting in the hospital, which was absolutely manic at the time.
“Hours later, she was gone. Due to the sepsis, Penny went downhill so rapidly, and our world collapsed.
"We remain devastated by Penny’s death and are left wondering if more could have been done that night to help her.
"It’s hard not to think of how things should be, in a world where Penny would still be at home with us, growing up, and creating mischief with her brother.
“I don’t blame the staff on duty that night. They were working in impossible circumstances.
"My concerns lie with the system and the conditions that both patients and medical staff have to face.
“I’d do anything to have Penny back with us and want every parent to know the signs of sepsis.
"People have probably heard of sepsis, but they need to know how dangerous it is. Don’t assume someone else will spot it.”
Penny and Jemma arrived at St Richard’s Hospital just before 5.20pm on December 3, 2022.
Penny, who has a younger brother named Charlie, now aged five, was triaged at 6.20pm.
Despite her signs and symptoms, Penny’s condition was classed as ‘green’ and not requiring a follow-up assessment for a further two hours.
During that time, Jemma was asked to try and provide a sample of Penny’s urine but she was crying and unable to pass any.
After waiting for more than two hours, Penny had not been re-assessed and Jemma took her daughter home where she believed she would be more comfortable.
She said she was reassured by the medics’ lack of urgency after being told it would be several hours before Penny would be seen.
A discharge summary was generated, saying treatment had been completed, the investigation report said.
At approximately 4am on December 4, the call was made to 999. Penny died later that morning.
Laura Hayes-Payne, the medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Penny’s mum, said: “Jemma remains devastated by the incredibly tragic circumstances surrounding Penny’s death.
“The Hospital Trust’s own investigation report has identified worrying issues in the care Penny received, including not recognising signs of sepsis or referring her for an urgent review.
“Jemma continues to have concerns about what happened to her daughter.
"All she wants is to ensure that all possible issues in Penny’s care are identified and acknowledged by the Trust, and that lessons are learnt so that other families don’t have to endure what she and her family have.
“Through our work we continue to see too many families impacted by sepsis.
"Penny’s death highlights its dangers, the need for everyone to be aware of the symptoms and how early detection and treatment are essential.”
Signs of sepsis in children can include fever, confusion, reduced urine output, fast breathing, having a fit, mottled or blueish skin that may feel abnormally cold to the touch, a rash, lethargy, irritability, or a child being difficult to wake.
The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust was approached for comment.
