After 27 years and five months behind the wheel, Stagecoach South has bid farewell to one of its most dedicated drivers. Tim, who spent much of his career based at the Guildford depot and Haslemere outstation, became a well-known and trusted figure for passengers on rural services including the 59, 71 and a range of school routes.
Tim’s journey into the bus industry began in an unlikely place. He had been working as a bricklayer when a back injury forced him to rethink his career.
“A doctor said I needed to look for something else – and I’ve never looked back,” he said. “The bus industry is about people. Over the years I’ve got to know my passengers, and they’ve got to know me. That’s what made the job special. The teams at Haslemere and Guildford have been like working with family.”
He takes with him fond memories of the camaraderie between drivers and engineers, as well as the bonds built with regular passengers.
“There’s always been a good understanding between the engineering team and the drivers. They’re a good bunch of guys. It’s been steady, honest work, and I’ve no complaints. My advice to anyone thinking about it is you’ve got nothing to lose. You get paid while you train, and if you like people, it’s a great career.”
Graham Harmer, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South, praised Tim’s contribution: “He’s been a rock for the team here at Guildford. The drivers, engineers, and passengers all respect him – he’ll be missed not just for his professionalism but for his good humour and steady presence. Retirement always takes a bit of adjusting, but just because you’ve left doesn’t mean you can’t come in for a coffee. He’ll always be part of the Stagecoach family.”
As he enters retirement, Tim is looking forward to spending more time with family — and has a long-awaited holiday in Greece already booked.
