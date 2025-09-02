The event, held on Monday, August 11, was organised by personal trainer and membership adviser Alana Smallbone in memory of her mother, Heather “Mandy” McConnell.
“We chose it because it wouldn’t be easy,” said Alana. “I wanted something ambitious and symbolic, a challenge that reflected the mountain our family climbed during Mum’s illness. With determination and teamwork, we reached the top.”
What started as a staff idea soon grew into a wider community effort. Leisure centre members joined in, and several of Mandy’s family stepped up to take part. Progress was charted throughout the day until, together, the group completed the full ascent. Their efforts raised a total of £1,225 for the service.
For Alana, the cause was deeply personal.
“Heather, best known as Mandy, was a wife, a mum to five children and nine grandchildren, strong, resilient, and the glue that held us together. Midhurst Palliative Care were incredible. They made it possible for Mum to stay at home, supporting us with compassion and dignity.”
There was no special training for the climb.
“Just like in life, you’re not always prepared for the hardest challenges – you just have to keep going. Having colleagues, members and family involved made it even more meaningful,” Alana added.
Emma Harrison, Fundraising Manager for Midhurst Palliative Care, said: “We are so grateful for the support of our community fundraisers, who are inspiring and make a massive difference to the service we can provide.”
