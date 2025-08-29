At Love Haslemere Hate Waste, the community fridge is all about rescuing surplus food and redistributing it where it’s needed most. This summer, the fridge team was delighted to share some of that food with the local Brownies, helping them stock up for their summer camp.
The Brownies were not only grateful but incredibly generous in return, surprising Love Haslemere Hate Waste with a gift of biscuits and a donation to support the community fridge’s work.
Victoria Page, founder of Love Haslemere Hate Waste, said: “It’s moments like these that remind us what our fridge is really about: reducing waste, supporting each other, and strengthening community connections. A big thank you to the Brownies for their thoughtfulness — and we hope they enjoyed every minute of camp!”
Comments
