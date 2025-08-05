Cowdray’s much-loved Maize Maze is back this August, ready to cornquer hearts with a Wild West theme! Set against stunning views of Lawns Polo fields and Cowdray Ruins, it promises a -maize-ing day out for all ages.
Visitors can get lost exploring the maze, complete the stamp trail, and pick some blooming beautiful sunflowers and wildflowers. Evening events include ‘Sip and Snip’ acoustic music nights, a Harvest Hoe Down hoedown on August 9, and film nights featuring Rocketman, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, and Barbie.
Kids can enjoy free children’s films during the August weekend. The maze is open now daily, with tickets priced at £7.50 (free for under threes).
Book your tickets now at cowdray.co.uk/maize-maze
