Haslemere Town Council has unveiled its first ever quarterly e-newsletter, aimed at bringing residents closer to the heart of town life. The summer edition offers a mix of updates, reflections, and invitations to get involved.
Town Clerk Lisa O’Sullivan sets the tone with a welcome note, while the new Mayor, Cllr Jean Arrick, shares highlights from her busy first months in office. From VE and VJ Day commemorations to the Haslemere Festival and local garden parties, the newsletter captures the energy of a community coming together.
With details of car boot sales, grant funding for local groups, and volunteer opportunities, the e-newsletter is set to become a lively new way of keeping Haslemere connected. Residents can sign up via the Town Council website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.