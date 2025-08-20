Businesses in Farnham town centre are calling for more support as ongoing roadworks impact footfall and trade.
Surrey County Council’s works in Downing Street are set to continue until November. While the town remains open and traders have praised the community for its support so far, many are reporting a mix of challenges during this period.
Although many businesses share the long-term hope of an improved thoroughfare, the short-term effects are being strongly felt.
David Quick, owner of Borelli’s Wine Bar and Veena’s Kitchen Thai restaurant, said that while weekend and evening trade remained resilient, the road closure had already dented weekday lunchtime business.
He said: “We are only into the first week of Downing Street being closed and the trade damage to both our businesses in the town are laid bare. Our Tuesday to Friday daytime trade has been completely wiped out.
“Both sites, although serving a different clientele, always trade at a similar level and now both have seen lunch trade drop by over 75 percent.
“Social media, particularly Facebook’s Farnham sites, are saturated with constant negative reviews and feedback, the majority saying stay away from Farnham.
“Something has to give here, to continue as if everything is normal is not sustainable.”
Mr Quick proposed several measures to ease the pressure on traders, including a temporary business rate reduction, suspension of car parking charges, greater support from local authorities, and action to address the “disgusting” former Woolmead site in East Street.
Another business feeling the strain is Myfroyoland frozen yoghurt cafe, which will close its Downing Street site at the end of the month due to falling trade.
A spokesperson said:“The roadworks have affected business. We have seen a 60 percent drop in footfall.
“The timing is particularly unfortunate, as the summer holidays are typically our busiest period. The noise and lack of customers is quite bad.
“Less footfall has become a serious concern and the business will be closing at the end of August. While customers haven’t directly complained about the works, their absence speaks volumes.”
Other traders are also reporting difficulties. Victoria from Lower Lodge Candles described the roadworks as “very noisy.”
She said: “The streets are a lot quieter and this is a direct impact on sales.”
While she acknowledged that the improvements will eventually benefit businesses, she said the dust and constant disruption are currently proving challenging.
At Silver Sea fish and chips restaurant, an employee added that the works had “affected business,” and the closure had even made it difficult for staff to get to work.
However, not all businesses see the disruption as entirely negative.
Maren from Paisley Cat gift shop said: “We thought the roadworks would seriously affect businesses but there has been a really community effort to support the shops on the street.”
Meanwhile, Nicky Hayes, owner of Nicky Hayes Interior, said the works had brought unexpected advantages.
She said:“The roadworks have been positive and it has been business as usual. The pedestrianisation of the street has been an unexpected benefit, giving people the opportunity to stop and admire our window displays.”
*Additional reporting by Zahra Choudhury
