A new care home opening in Hindhead this September is putting community at the heart of its celebrations – with a special competition to recognise local unsung heroes.
Hindhead Place, a new purpose-built care home, will host an official VIP Grand Opening event and is inviting the public to nominate someone who goes above and beyond for others. The chosen individual will be honoured at the ceremony as a way of saying thank you for their positive impact on the lives of those around them.
“It could be a volunteer, a fundraiser, a neighbour who always helps out – anyone who deserves recognition for the difference they make,” said Tina Laing, Customer Relations Manager at Hindhead Place. “At Hindhead Place, community is at the heart of everything we do. Our Grand Opening is more than just a celebration of a new beginning – it’s an opportunity to recognise and thank the incredible individuals who give so much of themselves in support of those around them. This competition is our way of shining a light on unsung heroes who quietly make a huge difference every day.”
Nominations are now open, and organisers are encouraging people from across Hindhead and the surrounding area to put forward someone special. The winner will be invited to attend the Grand Opening event and receive recognition in front of the local community.
For more information on how to nominate, or to request details about the event, contact Hindhead Place directly.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.