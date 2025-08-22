“It could be a volunteer, a fundraiser, a neighbour who always helps out – anyone who deserves recognition for the difference they make,” said Tina Laing, Customer Relations Manager at Hindhead Place. “At Hindhead Place, community is at the heart of everything we do. Our Grand Opening is more than just a celebration of a new beginning – it’s an opportunity to recognise and thank the incredible individuals who give so much of themselves in support of those around them. This competition is our way of shining a light on unsung heroes who quietly make a huge difference every day.”