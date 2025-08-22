Woolmer Hill School is celebrating its best ever GCSE results, with this year’s cohort once again smashing records and cementing the school’s place among the top-performing in the country.
One of the most remarkable stories comes from head student Naomi Dunleavy, from Churt, who achieved a clean sweep of 11 grade 9s. Her achievement is all the more remarkable given the challenges she has faced with her mental health.
“I’ve struggled with mental health throughout secondary school,” Naomi said. “There were six months in Year 7 that I wasn’t here at all. It got really bad — at one point we were talking about in-patient services. There were times I didn’t even think I would be here.
“I definitely escaped into my studies. Support from school has been amazing. They allowed me to take the time I needed, trusted that it was necessary, and never harassed me about absences — just always supported me.”
Naomi, who is autistic, says her neurodivergence has been a strength. “People often use it as an insult, but I think it unlocks a different way of thinking. People shouldn’t discount you because you’re neurodivergent.”
Now preparing to study sciences and drama at Guildford County Sixth Form, Naomi hopes to go on to read Natural Sciences at Cambridge.
Naomi’s story sits within a wider picture of outstanding achievement. Building on last year’s success, which saw Woolmer Hill achieve the best progress results of any 11–16 school in Surrey, the 2025 results have pushed attainment even higher. Overall, the school now ranks in the top 8 per cent nationally for GCSE attainment.
Headline figures include 84 per cent of students gaining a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, while 68 per cent achieved grade 5 or higher. Across all subjects, 81 per cent of pupils earned five or more GCSEs at grade 4+, and 64 per cent at grade 5+. Impressively, 40 per cent of all grades awarded were 7 to 9 — the equivalent of the old A–A* range.
Other standout performers included Ed Naylor, Lilla Sarkozi, Maya Lloyd and Jessica Peel, who each achieved eight or more grade 9s, while Haruki Fearon, Ava Haines and Mirabelle Wallace-Bourgoin each gained seven or more. Students spoke of the stress and relief of results day, with Haruki saying he even had to “work on my handwriting so examiners could read it” and Ava crediting the support of her teachers.
Headteacher Clare Talbot said: “We are delighted that the hard work and commitment of our students has paid off and they have done themselves proud. Our students have achieved an absolutely stellar set of results and have smashed all attainment records. We would also like to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication and also our parents for their support of the school and their children.
“We are incredibly proud of everything that our students have achieved and wish them all well as they move onto the next phase in their education. Well done Year 11!”
