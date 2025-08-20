Unravel history with The Arts Society Haslemere when they welcome historian Rupert Willoughby on Tuesday, September 16, for a lecture on the Bayeux Tapestry at Haslemere Hall at 2pm.
Commissioned by the Bishop of Bayeux, who fought at Hastings, and created by skilled English craftsmen, the Bayeux Tapestry is the last survivor of a vanished art form. In his talk Threads of History: The World of the Bayeux Tapestry, Rupert will reveal its mysteries, place it in the context of its age, and highlight its significance as a landmark of Western art.
A classicist and medievalist, Rupert is known for his engaging style, bringing history vividly to life with wit and insight. Complimentary teas and coffees will be served after the lecture.
