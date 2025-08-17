It’s often said the best things come in small packages.
And that was certainly the case at Bohunt Sixth Form, as their modest cohort of 80 made the grade on A-Level results day at the Liphook school.
It was a joyous morning for most with balloons and smiley faces greeting the students who came into collect their results. Most knew hours beforehand if they had secured a place at the university of choice, but they still to collect their paper certificates the old-fashioned way.
First through the door was local boy, Ollie Luckett, who is swapping little old Liphook for the Big Smoke after getting an A for economics and B for Geography and Politics.
He’s off to study Geography at Kings College London with the 18-year-old having capital visions of his own.
“I don’t know what I want to do yet but something in an office or a big firm in London will do,” he laughed, with the student feeling “very happy” about his results.
Barney Sanders, from Haslemere, has booked a place at Liverpool University after getting Bs in History, Geography and a C in Mandarin.
He said: “I was the only student who did A-Level Mandarin this year and I’ll be doing it at university, too.
“I did it as a GCSE, too. I just love the language and want to carry it on.”
Clare Hodgson, Head of Bohunt Sixth Form, congratulated all the students in calling results day her “favourite day of the year”.
She said: “Eighty is our smallest cohort for a number of years but the results have been our best since Covid.
“It’s my favourite day because they’ve worked so hard and were so focused and ambitious, and this is their reward.
“I love seeing them going off on these new adventures and challenges.”
