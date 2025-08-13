The Fernhurst Hub has showcased the village’s photogenic charm with its latest photographic exhibition. After a series of art displays, Volunteer Sarah Brown and the Hub team launched a competition themed “Fernhurst life: what does it mean to be part of a community,” attracting nearly 100 entries.
Internationally acclaimed press and drone photographer Chris Gorman judged the first phase, selecting his top ten images. “The standard was very high,” he said, praising the wildlife shots. One of his limited-edition drone prints is also on display and for sale.
Now the Hub is inviting the community to help choose the final 12 for the Fernhurst 2026 calendar. The exhibition will remain open over the coming months – come and see which images capture your heart.
Comments
