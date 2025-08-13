Sheila’s 54 years of dedicated service – the delay due to an oversight in 2021 – began with the Woking fundraising branch before she moved to Haslemere in the 1990s, where she threw herself into street collections and events. A keen sailor, she has raised many thousands of pounds for the charity, inspiring fellow volunteers with her enthusiasm and commitment to the RNLI’s life-saving mission. Her award is a fitting tribute to a remarkable contribution to the community and to sea safety.