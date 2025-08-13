Sheila’s 54 years of dedicated service – the delay due to an oversight in 2021 – began with the Woking fundraising branch before she moved to Haslemere in the 1990s, where she threw herself into street collections and events. A keen sailor, she has raised many thousands of pounds for the charity, inspiring fellow volunteers with her enthusiasm and commitment to the RNLI’s life-saving mission. Her award is a fitting tribute to a remarkable contribution to the community and to sea safety.
Haslemere volunteer marks 54 years supporting lifesaving charity
Sheila Carr has been recognised for her outstanding 54 years of fundraising efforts with the RNLI in Haslemere, contributing to street collections and local events.
By Georgia Hase
Thursday 14th August 2025 10:00 am
Sheila Carr 50 years medal award with Haslemere and Hindhead RNLI branch committee ( Haslemere and Hindhead RNLI branch committee)
