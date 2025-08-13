Sheila Carr, a long-standing RNLI volunteer, has been awarded her 50 years of service medal. Members of the Haslemere and Hindhead branch surprised her on her birthday with cake, champagne and the presentation, made by branch chairman Frances Reincke.

Sheila’s 54 years of dedicated service – the delay due to an oversight in 2021 – began with the Woking fundraising branch before she moved to Haslemere in the 1990s, where she threw herself into street collections and events. A keen sailor, she has raised many thousands of pounds for the charity, inspiring fellow volunteers with her enthusiasm and commitment to the RNLI’s life-saving mission. Her award is a fitting tribute to a remarkable contribution to the community and to sea safety.