For 40 years, a humble Thursday lunch in Grayshott has been quietly transforming lives — offering more than just a meal, but a vital lifeline of friendship and support to the village’s elderly community.
Grayshott Community Lunch marked its 40th anniversary with a special celebration at St Luke’s Church Room on July 31, bringing together 50 guests, volunteers, and local dignitaries including MP Gregory Stafford and Parish Council Chair Nigel Harrison.
This volunteer-run weekly event has evolved from a day centre providing mental and physical stimulation to a lunch gathering, where guests enjoy coffee, tea, and a two-course meal, all for just £8. A free bus service ensures attendees can join without worry.
Angela Haine, Chair of the Community Lunch, who has been involved since the mid-1980s, said: “For 40 years, the 'Lunch Club' has been run entirely by volunteers, drawn from the people of Grayshott for the people of the local area.
MP Gregory Stafford said: “It’s always inspiring to see the strength of our local communities in action. The Community Lunch has been bringing people together for almost 40 years – a testament to the dedication of its volunteers and the value of these weekly gatherings. My thanks and congratulations to everyone involved for keeping such a wonderful tradition alive.”
Nigel Harrison MBE added: “I am really impressed with the work of the Grayshott Community Lunch. Grayshott Parish Council is very grateful to the volunteers who work so tirelessly to deliver a first-class community initiative.
“Forty years of providing weekly lunches, refreshments and a place for the older residents of Grayshott and surrounding villages to meet is a fantastic team effort. The community spirit on display here today is a fine example of what makes Grayshott such a great place to live.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.