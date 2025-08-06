Hindhead Music Centre hits a high note with 50 years of unbeatable music exam success! Since 1975, students aged four to 84 have been learning a wide range of instruments with expert tuition. Many take graded exams from ABRSM or Trinity College of Music to track their progress.
This summer, 17 candidates sat exams with 12 achieving Distinction and four Merit. Remarkably, in five decades, no student has ever failed an ABRSM or Trinity exam at the Centre. Congratulations to all the talented musicians and dedicated teachers! The Centre is now accepting bookings for lessons beginning September 2025. Whether you’re starting out or continuing your musical journey, Hindhead Music Centre offers lessons tailored to all ages and abilities.
