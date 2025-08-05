Haslemere Rotary has hit the target – and then some – by being crowned South District Darts Champions!
Despite fierce competition from 83 clubs in Rotary South District 1145, Haslemere stormed the finals, defeating Shepperton & Sunbury A 3–1 at the Royal British Legion Club in Beacon Hill.
“A huge thank you to our team and our Rotary Club supporters that turned up at RBL to cheers us on,” said Darts Captain, Mike O’Neil. “Needless to say, this is quite an achievement for our Club and huge congratulations to my team members, David Rearley, Yvonne Fox and Mike Clarke who were all truly amazing on the day.”
Haslemere Rotary has raised around £100,000 for good causes over the past decade and welcomes new members.
