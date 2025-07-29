‘Rod’s event’, now in its eleventh year, sees participants run, walk or cycle across the Surrey Hills, starting at Blackdown and finishing at the Noah’s Ark pub in Lurgashall – where Rod and his friends first started the route over a pint more than a decade ago.
Originally a 22-mile run from Blackdown, the fundraiser now includes routes for all abilities, from a 6-mile jog to a 100-mile road cycle. Around 135 people took part this year.
Rod, a father of three, was diagnosed in June 2017 and died just eight months later. His wife Millie and daughters Tara, Jazzy and Bebe launched the event in his memory to support Pancreatic Cancer Action, a UK charity focused on early diagnosis.
“Every year we’re blown away by the support we receive,” said Millie. “Watching Tara, Jazzy, and Bebe continue what their dad started is incredibly emotional. Rod’s event has grown into something so special, and knowing it’s raising awareness and funds to help others facing pancreatic cancer means the world to us."
Rod’s story has inspired other fundraisers too: family friend Percy Walker Smith once cycled for 12 hours straight, and in 2023, youngest daughter Bebe completed the London Marathon.
Anthony Cummings, CEO of Pancreatic Cancer Action, said: “The Kohler family’s commitment to honouring Rod’s memory is nothing short of inspiring. Events like raise vital funds and shine a spotlight on pancreatic cancer, a disease that is too often diagnosed too late.”
Pancreatic cancer remains one of the UK’s deadliest cancers, with fewer than 8 per cent of patients surviving five years after diagnosis. Next year’s event takes place on June 14. Donations and tribute messages can be shared via rod-kohler.muchloved.com
