The 70-year-old president of Farnham Rugby Club has completed a near 250-mile bike ride from London to Paris to raise money for a charity close to the hearts of the club’s members.

Geoff Robins began the journey in Croydon on Wednesday, July 23, and crossed the finish line at the Eiffel Tower on Sunday, July 27.

Geoff Robins and former captain Adrian Mitchell
Geoff Robins and former captain Adrian Mitchell (Geoff Robins)

Waiting to greet him at the end was a surprise: alongside his family was former Farnham RUFC captain Adrian Mitchell, who travelled three hours from his home in France to support him.

Geoff and Henry having a drinks break after a 75 mile leg
Geoff and Henry having a drinks break after a 75 mile leg (Geoff Robins)

Geoff undertook the ride to raise funds for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity that works to prevent sudden cardiac deaths in young people through awareness, screening, and research. To date, he has raised over £4,000.

Rather than receiving a traditional birthday present for his 70th, Geoff and his son Henry decided to mark the occasion by cycling to Paris. They invited friends, family, and supporters to make a donation to CRY instead of giving gifts.

Geoff has been involved with Farnham Rugby Club for more than 40 years, contributing both on and off the pitch to its development and success.

Hundreds of cyclist gearing up for the start of the journey
Hundreds of cyclist gearing up for the start of the journey (Geoff Robins)

Cardiac health among young people is a deeply personal issue for the club.

In 2018, second-team captain Richard Brember tragically died from sudden cardiac arrest while out cycling.

Since then, the club has hosted two screening events with CRY, identifying heart conditions in eight young people that may otherwise have gone undetected.

Reflecting on his achievement, Geoff said: “When I got to the finish line, I just wanted to get off the bike and it was a mixture of emotions.

Geoff and Henry Robins at the finish line by the Eiffel Tower
Geoff and Henry Robins at the finish line by the Eiffel Tower (Geoff Robins)

“It was a sense of achievement, relief and happiness the money raised would be going to a great cause.”

To support Geoff’s efforts visit: www.justgiving.com/page/geoff-robins-1732895001555