Geoff Robins began the journey in Croydon on Wednesday, July 23, and crossed the finish line at the Eiffel Tower on Sunday, July 27.
Waiting to greet him at the end was a surprise: alongside his family was former Farnham RUFC captain Adrian Mitchell, who travelled three hours from his home in France to support him.
Geoff undertook the ride to raise funds for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity that works to prevent sudden cardiac deaths in young people through awareness, screening, and research. To date, he has raised over £4,000.
Rather than receiving a traditional birthday present for his 70th, Geoff and his son Henry decided to mark the occasion by cycling to Paris. They invited friends, family, and supporters to make a donation to CRY instead of giving gifts.
Geoff has been involved with Farnham Rugby Club for more than 40 years, contributing both on and off the pitch to its development and success.
Cardiac health among young people is a deeply personal issue for the club.
In 2018, second-team captain Richard Brember tragically died from sudden cardiac arrest while out cycling.
Since then, the club has hosted two screening events with CRY, identifying heart conditions in eight young people that may otherwise have gone undetected.
Reflecting on his achievement, Geoff said: “When I got to the finish line, I just wanted to get off the bike and it was a mixture of emotions.
“It was a sense of achievement, relief and happiness the money raised would be going to a great cause.”
