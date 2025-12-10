Guildford Cathedral was filled with candlelight and memories as Phyllis Tuckwell held its annual Light up a Life service on Sunday, December 7.
Fiona Chapman, event fundraiser at Phyllis Tuckwell, said: “We would like to thank everyone who joined us for helping make it such a special evening.
“Donations from those who made a dedication have totalled just over £40,000, all of which will go directly towards funding our care.”
The service was led by the charity’s chaplains, Revd Dr Jill Thornton and Revd Gerard Mee, with an introduction from chief executive Sarah Church and the Revd Canon Rachel Young, of Guildford Cathedral.
Cllr Howard Smith, Mayor of Guildford, read a moving poem by Clare Pollard, while Farnham Brass Band and Shuffletunes Choir led carols, including a rendition of O Holy Night.
Vocalist Ruby Skilbeck performed a solo of We Three Kings before the poignant candle-lighting ceremony, with each candle representing a different area of care provided by Phyllis Tuckwell.
After the service, attendees gathered outside to see the names of loved ones, in whose memory dedications had been made, projected on to the front of the cathedral.
Phyllis Tuckwell provides palliative and end-of-life care for patients and families living with advanced or terminal illnesses, such as cancer.
The charity supports more than 250 patients daily across its in-patient unit, Beacon Centre, and in patients’ homes and care homes.
The Light up a Life service was open to all who wished to remember someone who had died, whether they were cared for by the hospice or not.
Dedications can still be made by creating a virtual star on Phyllis Tuckwell’s online night sky at www.pth.org.uk/lual
