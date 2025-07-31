Thunderstorms and torrential rain have led to localised flooding and travel disruption around the Herald & Post patch this afternoon.
Haslemere seems to be one of the worst affected areas with a car getting marooned in floodwater under the Wey Hill railway bridge.
There’s also been reports the town’s Tesco supermarket has closed because of flooding with the Herald trying to get hold of the store for verification.
A spell of intense rainfall has left deep surface water on many roads around Haslemere with parts of Scotland Lane, Midhurst Road, the A287 Hindhead Road and Camelsdale Road being badly affected.
There’s also plenty of surface water on Monkton Lane in Farnham and the usual hotspots around town.
Several train services from Farnham and Alton were also cancelled or delayed this afternoon because of flooding between the latter and Aldershot.
More follows.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.