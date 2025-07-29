A grieving mother has accused police of “murder” after armed officers shot dead her daughter’s two Staffordshire bull terriers — including a one-year-old puppy she claims had done nothing wrong.
While officers were en route, further information came in suggesting the dog was continuing to attack people inside the home — as well as another dog.
When police arrived, they reported hearing barking and screams. Armed officers entered the house and fired a single shot, which killed both dogs — Harley, aged two, and Louis, a one-year-old pup.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Ms Waller said: “It’s murder, absolutely overkill. I understand that Harley, the dog who bit my daughter’s tenant, needed to be subdued — but why did they have to kill Louis? He was just a puppy and hadn’t done anything wrong.”
She said her daughter, who had raised both dogs from a young age, was “devastated” and is now pursuing a formal complaint through police channels.
Superintendent Adam Smith said: “We fully appreciate the distress that the shooting of these two dogs will have caused, particularly to the owner.
“An investigation has been launched and we are committed to understanding exactly what happened. We remain in contact with the owner and will keep them updated as the inquiry progresses.
“As well as our overriding duty to protect the public, the welfare of animals is important to us.”
The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which returned it for a local investigation. Updates will be published on the Surrey Police website.
