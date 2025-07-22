A veteran postman just months from retirement has been left devastated after thieves stole his electric bike in broad daylight.
Roy Holt, 66, has delivered post in the Milford and Godalming areas for more than 40 years. Known for his warmth, reliability and infectious cheer, Roy is a familiar face on the morning rounds and a firm favourite with locals.
But on Friday, July 18, as he carried out his usual deliveries near Sainsbury’s in Godalming, someone cut through the lock on his Haibike electric bike and rode off — in broad daylight and in a busy area.
The theft has left Roy — who used the bike to commute to work — shaken.
“It’s disgusting,” he said. “People work hard for what they have, and someone just comes along and takes it. It’s wrong.”
His son, Timothy, said the crime has rattled the whole family. “We don’t know if the person or people who stole Roy’s bike followed him or know where he lives, which leaves us feeling uneasy. It’s worrying to think someone could target him and take something so personal — especially a bike he relies on and has looked after for years.
“Since the theft, our family has become much more cautious and alert. We’re being extra protective and constantly aware of our surroundings because of the impact this has had on us.”
Neighbours and residents have rallied round. “Roy brings joy to my morning,” said Lianne, from Milford. “He always has a smile and a quick chat. He’ll be sorely missed when he retires — it’s heartbreaking someone would do this.”
While no fundraiser has yet been launched, friends have floated the idea of a community fund to help replace the stolen bike.
The theft of the Haibike SDURO Trekking 4.0 has been reported to Surrey Police under reference number SYP202507180611. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.