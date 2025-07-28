The mother of a two-year-old girl who died shortly after being found in Kingsley Pond could be sentenced this autumn following a change of plea.
Alice Mackey admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility when she appeared before a judge at Winchester Crown Court this afternoon (Monday, July 28).
The 42-year-old of Gibbs Lane, Oakhanger, was due to stand trial in October after pleading not guilty in April to murdering her daughter, Annabel Mackey, nearly two years ago.
The toddler – called a “shining star” and “beautiful, positive and happy little girl” by her father – was found unresponsive in Kingsley Pond on September 10, 2023, not long after being reported missing from her village home.
The youngster was taken to hospital in a serious condition but tragically died the next day.
Detectives from the Major Crime Team carried out the investigation into Annabel’s death and her movements before she was located at Kingsley Pond.
A woman later identified as her mother was arrested and subsequently charged with murder.
However, a change was agreed this afternoon when Mackey appeared at Winchester Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
The court heard the prosecution had agreed to the change of plea with two psychiatric reports being filed.
Mackey has been remanded in custody to appear at the same court on October 6 with talk of a High Court judge being involved in proceedings.
Speaking to Mackey, Judge Christopher Parker KC said: “There will be a further hearing on October 6 but that date might change, as there could be direction for a further hearing to sort out the factual basis of your pleas.
“There will be a great deal of work between now and that date.”
