An East Hampshire man will be sentenced next month after admitting to being part of an organised gang which stole more than 30 diggers and vehicles around the south east.
Freddie Stevens and three other men are facing a lengthy spell in prison after pleading guilty to counts of conspiracy to steal plant machinery and motor vehicles.
The counts are linked to a cross-county investigation led by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit in May that led to raids around Surrey and Hampshire and the recovery of two Transit vans, a VW Golf, digger and quad bike.
Stevens, aged 21, of Gibbs Lane, Oakhanger, did not enter a plea when he originally appeared before Guildford Magistrates Court in May alongside Guildford pair Ben Price, 44 of Barnwood Road, and 38-year-old James Smith, of Applegarth Avenue.
A fourth defendant, 35-year-old James Sayers of Bramley, did not attend the session with the quartet initially expected to plead not guilty.
But all four have since changed their plea “due to the overwhelming evidence” against them with sentencing due to take place at Guildford Crown Court on January 27.
