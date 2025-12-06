A Bordon Garrison tradition is being kept alive in a nearby village as dozens packed into a local club last night for a community carol service.
Jingle bells replaced the time bell in Lindford WMC on Friday as around 100 people enjoyed a heartwarming evening of festive music in the main hall.
The audience were treated to more than a dozen carols and Christmas songs by the Petersfield Salvation Army Band, Sacred Heart pipers and pupils from The Holme Primary School on a wet night in East Hampshire.
The concert was the brainchild of Lindford WMC president, Michael Mallinson, a serviceman whose links with the Garrison go back to the early 80s.
He said: “The Garrison always held a carol concert and I just thought we needed to bring it back, while getting people in the area to look at Lindford WMC.
“I’m trying to bring back the community spirit that came with the concert because that’s what this club is all about.”
The concert began with a rendition of Come All Ye Faithful before Holme pupils sang two of their own songs, with one being called “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas”.
The pipers raised the volume with Little Drummer Boy and a rendition of Scotland The Brave that had everyone clapping. Hark The Herald Angels Sing, The First Noel, Jingle Bells, Silent Night and more were played before Michael got the entire audience on their feet – at times – in the concluding Twelve Days of Christmas.
The show concluded with a blessing while Mr Mallison hopes the concert will set the tone for a memorable 2027 as the club will be celebrating its centenary.
He said: “This is going to be an annual event because the Garrison isn’t there anymore but I want to keep the carol service going.”
