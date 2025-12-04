Whenever there’s a big newsworthy event in Petersfield, you can almost guarantee that Chris Gorman will be there.

The drone photographer par excellence has captured a bird’s eye view of everything from the Lavant Street fire to fallen trees on Stoner Hill during the last year.

But the Big Ladder supremo who “gets the camera where the photographer can’t go” wanted to keep it lighter with his latest calendar, now available in-store and online.

PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2025 - THE BEST OF THE BIIG LADDER: MORNING HAS BROKEN - STONEHENGE: A hard frost turns Stonehenge white at dawn in Wiltshire this morning (Friday). as the south of England shivered in temperatures of -3ÂºC . Parts of England are expected to get several inches of snow on Saturday Evening as the cold snap continues into next week. Phototograph By Chris Gorman / Big Ladder. 3rd Jan 2025.
This wintry January 3 picture of Stonehenge is one of Chris Gorman's most successful. (Chris Gorman Big Ladder)
PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2025 - THE BEST OF THE BIG LADDER: LONDON: HMS Sutherland makes its way under Tower Bridge in London today (monday) on a short visit. It will be moored up next to HMS Belfast. The ship acts as a patrol ship and fleet escort, and also engages in counter-terrorism, people trafficking, and surveillance operations Photograph By Chris Gorman / BIg Ladder. 12th May 2025.
Tower Bridge opens for HMS Sutherland (Chris Gorman Big Ladder)

He said: “I wanted to have pretty pictures in there so I didn’t put the one of the Lavant Street fire in there, for instance, or the picture of the tree across Stoner Hill.

“Whenever I create a calendar I want to keep the pictures original as possible, because I don’t want them to be similar to the year before.

“I had to put the picture of Stonehenge in, and that’s on the cover, because that’s probably the most successful picture I’ve ever taken.

PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2025 - THE BEST OF THE BIG LADDER: THE EDEN PROJECT: The Deftones play for a sold out crowd during the "eden Sessions" at the Eden Project in Cornwall last night (thursday). The stunning Biomes behind creating a natural amphitheatre. The site is home to worlds largest indoor rainforest replicating the humid environments of Southeast Asia, West Africa, and South America. Photograph By Chris Gorman / Big Ladder. taken last night 27th June 2025.
The Deftones play during the Eden Sessions in June. (Chris Gorman Big Ladder)
PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2025 - THE BEST OF THE BIG LADDER: WIMBLEDON: A parched Wimbledon Golf Course pictured by drone today only the green has been watered. (Friday). A hosepipe ban has now been introduced in parts of the South East. Photograph by Chris Gorman / Big Ladder 11th July 2025.
Little green men. The verdant green at Wimbledon in stark contrast to the parched lands around it. (Chris Gorman Big Ladder)

“I actually took it on January 3. There was a such a good frost that morning and it was glistening – every national newspaper used it and it was on the front of four.”

There is a local interest as a stunning overhead view of a Watercress Line steam engine chugging along is one of the images. And remember the long dry spell we had? It resulted in one of Gorman’s favourite pictures of the year.

PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2025 - THE BEST OF THE BIG LADDER: LONDON: Winter Wonderland lights up Hyde Park as the day turns to night over the City of London as seen in this stunning drone image. The yearly Christmas fair runs until 1st January 2026. Photograph By Chris Gorman / Big Ladder. ALL PERMISSIONS GRANTED FOR THIS IMAGE.
A winter wonderland on Hyde Park. (Chris Gorman Big Ladder)

“I really like the golfers,” said Chris, commenting on the “little green men” picture of two on a Wimbledon green.

“They’re on this bit of green and everything around it is dry. It seems so long ago, now.”

The 2026 Big Ladder Calendar is available from One Tree Books in Petersfield or online from www.bigladder.co.uk with a portion of profits going to Dementia UK.