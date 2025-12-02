In a shock announcement, Dylan’s Ice Cream, one of Haslemere’s favourite stores has closed its doors after 17 years of serving the people of Haslemere. Owner Ben Govier described the decision as “incredibly disappointing” but necessary given the challenging business environment.
“For over 17 years, Dylan’s Ice Cream has been more than just a business; it has been a profound part of my life,” Govier said. “The customer relationships we’ve built, the businesses we’ve partnered with, and the incredible local community we’ve been part of are what has defined Dylan’s.”
But the past couple of years have presented unprecedented challenges. The lasting impacts of Covid, skyrocketing prices for raw materials, and ongoing economic uncertainty created hurdles that even the most resilient businesses have struggled to overcome.
“For a specialist, seasonal business like Dylan’s, the operating environment has simply become unsustainable,” Govier added.
“I am immensely proud of the strong community relationships we’ve built over the last 11 years in Haslemere,” he said. “To all our customers, suppliers, colleagues, and friends: thank you for supporting Dylan’s. It’s been an incredible journey.”
Although the ice cream parlour will be stepping away for the time being, Govier said: “I hope to re-emerge soon and see you all again.”
The closures mark the end of a significant chapter for Dylan’s, which has been a fixture in both Haslemere and Petersfield, serving the community for almost two decades.
