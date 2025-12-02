A new residents’ group in Haslemere is calling for the town to break away from Surrey and join West Sussex, as anger grows over the county’s looming Local Government Reorganisation.
Haslemere Heads South — a group of around 16 to 20 residents led by Doug Thow — says the recent LGR consultation was “minimal” and “rushed”, leaving people on the edge of the county worried about what comes next.
Under the government’s plan, Surrey’s current two-tier system will be abolished in 2027 and replaced by two very large unitary authorities: East Surrey and West Surrey. Haslemere would fall under the new West Surrey Council, which will stretch from Waverley all the way to Spelthorne. Critics fear such a large authority will inevitably prioritise the most densely populated areas.
“Residents are already concerned about the county’s high debt levels, and we worry Haslemere will be massively neglected in a new West Surrey ‘mega-council’,” said Mr Thow. “We feel we would be better off in West Sussex, where services are already proven for many people living just metres across the boundary.”
He added that residents on the southern fringes of Haslemere — who already fall under Chichester District Council and West Sussex County Council for planning — “enjoy stronger protection against housing expansion and pay lower council tax”.
“In recent years Haslemere has been the subject of a number of controversial planning applications because Waverley number of target dwellings has almost doubled.”
The group believes this difference will become more stark once Surrey’s LGR takes effect.
With the alternative proposal to split Surrey into three smaller unitary councils — which Haslemere Town Council unanimously supported — was rejected by the government last year. West Surrey will now become one of the largest unitary councils in the country.
“That’s why we feel this discussion can’t wait,” Mr Thow said. “Any boundary change would still need to show financial sustainability and no reduction in services, but we need a groundswell of support in Haslemere before official bodies will take notice.”
Haslemere councillor Oli Leach said the idea is “a question worth having”, though he cautioned against expecting rapid change: “I don’t think there’ll be a boundary review for several years. There are pros and cons — house prices could drop with a new postcode, and while many feel forgotten on the edge of Surrey, would we not feel the same on the edge of West Sussex?”
