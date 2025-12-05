An author has written a book about what it might be like for a person to know how their entire adult life will pan out before they live it.
Lizzie Rose, who grew up in Haslemere, went to college in Alton and moved to Bordon two years ago, used this idea for her novel What Must Be.
She said: “Part of the story is set in and around Alton. The book explores what might happen if you were given a Book of Fate that revealed your entire life story, and how that knowledge could change everything.
“I am a local primary school teacher and I used a lot of my experiences in the classroom to help inspire one of the characters, who is also a teacher, in my book.
“My other half is a doctor, and they helped me to shape an accurate representation of the training processes within the NHS - linking to another character.”
The story begins on each character’s 18th birthday, when the government places a Book of Fate in their hands - every choice, triumph and heartbreak, plus their exact moment of death, is already etched in ink.
Lizzie added: “Five lives are bound by the same decision. Frederick devours his book in one breath, every secret consumed. Danny drifts through pages, tasting the future in scattered fragments.
“Ben trusts life and love enough not to read ahead, his book left closed. Emily turns hers into a diary, re-reading each day to anchor it in script. And Taylor finds only silence, the book seemingly lost and its answers gone with it.
“As their choices entwine, questions burn. Do we own our fates, or do they own us? And when you finally face your last page - will you be ready?”
What Must Be is published by The Three-Legged Press. The ISBN number is 9781919270609.
