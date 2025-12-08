Police are appealing for help to reunite a man with his wedding ring after it was reportedly taken during a dispute outside Tesco in Bordon.
The incident happened between 5.20pm and 5.30pm on Monday, November 24, at the High Street store.
Officers said a cyclist was involved in a confrontation with the driver of a blue Volkswagen, during which the cyclist is alleged to have taken the 36-year-old driver’s wedding ring before leaving the scene.
Hampshire Police have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with enquiries.
He is described as white, with dark hair and clean shaven, wearing red gloves, dark trousers, a high-visibility jacket and work boots. He was riding a green mountain bike.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious is asked to call 101, quoting 44250531263.
Police would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage from the area at the time of the incident.
Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website. Reports can also be made online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.
