Across the UK, a range of elections have been scheduled for May 2026.
These include votes for 18 unitary authorities, six county councils, 50 district councils and six directly elected mayors in England.
However, the Labour government led by Sir Keir Starmer has made a late decision to postpone several mayoral elections, including in Hampshire, to 2028.
Local Government Secretary Steve Reed said the move is intended to give devolved areas a “strong foundation” and to make sure “strong unitary structures are in place before areas take on mayoral devolution.”
Importantly, this delay does not affect the rest of the elections already scheduled for May 2026.
Local elections 2025
Local elections expected in May 2025 were postponed.
At the time, the Government said the delay was “essential” to deliver the wider devolution programme, noting that creating new Combined County Authorities, organising first-time mayoral elections and restructuring local government were all happening on a tight timetable.
More recently, The Times reported that county council leaders across the UK called for a further postponement of county council elections.
However, the Leader of Hampshire County Council, Nick Adams-King, condemned the idea and made it clear that he did not support the position.
Cllr Adams-King told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that his position is “straightforward”.
“Ultimately, this is a decision for the Government. Last year’s delay was to enable devolution, which is now substantially complete.
“It was the Labour Government that subsequently imposed Local Government Reorganisation, and it is for this reason they are now considering a further delay.
“While any new council will only sit for two years, I believe elections should still proceed.
“Ultimately this is a decision for the Labour Government, it is their project, their timeline, and their decision as to whether they can deliver what they want with or without elections.”
May 2026 elections
Despite the changes to devolution, May 2026 remains a key date for our region. Elections here are still going ahead as planned.
That includes Hampshire County Council elections, as well as council elections in Southampton, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.
Elections in Fareham, Gosport, Basingstoke and Deane, Eastleigh, Hart, Havant, Rushmoor and Winchester will also take place as scheduled.
More details about polling stations and local arrangements will be released as the date gets closer.
